Who Killed Mark Laquan Smith In Crisfield?

Mark Laquan Smith was shot 14 times and left to die in the Somers Cove Apartment Complex in Crisfield. I don't care what lifestyle a person led, nobody has the right to execute someone and leave them for dead after shooting them 14 times. I have spoken to his family and as I do with all victims of crime, I promised them I would keep pushing to help get the person or persons responsible for this crime behind bars.
Please help the Crisfield Police solve this case by contacting them with anything you may have heard on the streets regarding this murder in Somers Cove
Worst case of suicide the cops have ever seen....
