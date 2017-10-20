Friday, October 20, 2017

VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES Pedestrian Struck In front of 306 Dogwood Dr

7:38AM Salisbury, Maryland
⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️
VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Pedestrian Struck
 
In front of 306 Dogwood Dr

Salisbury Fire Department has been dispatched to respond.

Update 7:42AM- Reported Hit and Run-One patient bleeding from mouth, unknown other injuries.

• Expect lane closures, slow down, move over, and use caution in the area.
• Plan an alternate route if possible.
• Additional information will be posted if appropriate.
• Wicomico First Alert makes every effort to post accurate information, but we cannot feasibly confirm incidents, information is subject to change.


