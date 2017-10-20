7:38AM Salisbury, Maryland
⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️
VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Pedestrian Struck
In front of 306 Dogwood Dr
Salisbury Fire Department has been dispatched to respond.
Update 7:42AM- Reported Hit and Run-One patient bleeding from mouth, unknown other injuries.
• Expect lane closures, slow down, move over, and use caution in the area.
• Plan an alternate route if possible.
• Additional information will be posted if appropriate.
• Wicomico First Alert makes every effort to post accurate information, but we cannot feasibly confirm incidents, information is subject to change.
Friday, October 20, 2017
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on October 20, 2017
