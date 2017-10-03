Tuesday Morning Construction Underway At Mall

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
oh goodie, a fucking traffic report
Thanks for update JT!!! 1:42 go back to your troll commander...A$$BURROW and his puppet Culver!!!!!
JT Can you post the Sarah huckabee video of her crying yesterday ..(
Post a Comment
3 comments:
oh goodie, a fucking traffic report
Thanks for update JT!!! 1:42 go back to your troll commander...A$$BURROW and his puppet Culver!!!!!
JT
Can you post the Sarah huckabee video of her crying yesterday ..(
Post a Comment