I was alerted to the fact that Joe Albero and his trash blog sbynews are attacking a local reporter Nicole for her attire during her news cast . Allowing people to call her a hooker, how ugly she is etc etc. This is the dictionary definition of victimizing a Woman for no reason at all. What you need to do is ask these companies below if they are ok with this assault and are proud of their association with a site that allows these attacks to occur. Call them today, let them know how you feel about it. Further more how can his wife Jennifer Albero be ok with this behavior?
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Time To Make SBYNEWS Pay For Victimizing People
I was alerted to the fact that Joe Albero and his trash blog sbynews are attacking a local reporter Nicole for her attire during her news cast . Allowing people to call her a hooker, how ugly she is etc etc. This is the dictionary definition of victimizing a Woman for no reason at all. What you need to do is ask these companies below if they are ok with this assault and are proud of their association with a site that allows these attacks to occur. Call them today, let them know how you feel about it. Further more how can his wife Jennifer Albero be ok with this behavior?
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on October 26, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
Doesn't anyone know what an attorney's job is anymore? Litigation would take care of the advertisers because they wouldn't want to be linked to Sby News anymore.Draper was a great guy,but he was skiddish of legal action or lawsuits of any kind.Now,God rest his soul,Draper is no longer in the picture,so I say let the defamation suits rip.
No lawyer would be dumb enough to take a case like that. No chance of winning at all.
Thank you for calling that JACKASS out on this. This is a prime example of what women of this country are up against on a daily basis. I’ll be calling his sponsors today.
Post a Comment