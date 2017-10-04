Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Thoughts Go Out To My Friend Billie Chandler After Pizza Shoppe Fire

Waking up this morning and finding out that my friend Billie Chandler"s Pizza Shoppe in Crisfield burned last night.
Billie will be alright. Whenever disaster has befallen anyone in the community she has always been the first one to give help, sometimes even putting herself at risk to do so. So much so that she recieved the Jefferson Award. Crisfield will do what Crisfield does best and pull together to take care of one of our own.

Damiens understudy straight crook.put that on the news last week to cover this up.

