Third Friday Comic Con Time Tonight Downtown Salisbury

OCTOBER 20th - COMIC CON
October 20th, 2017 is the next 3rd Friday inDowntown Salisbury! This month’s theme is COMIC CON, so get ready to dress up like your favorite superheroes and villains! Join the costume contest, or watch real life local heroes perform amazing feats- like cutting a car in half! Score free comic books, and free swag from your favorite franchises. Paint a pumpkin atAcorn Market, or smash a pumpkin in front of Angello’s Unique Gifts– there is something for everyone this 3rd Friday!
On North Division Street, you can enter the 3rd Friday Costume Contest, for a chance to win huge prizes! Winners will take home prize packs filled with collectibles, toys, comic books, and gift certificates provided by Phoenix Rising, PLB Comics and 3rd Friday!
The contest is open to anyone, and will be broken down into two categories, kids 12 and under and adults 13 and up, with special guest host Kati Coe of Kati Coe Cosplay and Red Bandana. Come decked our as your favorite character, or an original creation. Registration is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the contest itself starts promptly at 6:15 p.m. on the Government Office Building steps. So come out, look good, and win big!
Also on North Division Street, you can score free comic books courtesy of 3rd Friday and meet some of Salisbury's local heroes! The Salisbury Fire Department will be out on N. Division Street with displays, equipment, fun interactive games and activities, like a fire hose spray and hose rolls complete with a “Jaws of Life” demonstration at 5pm. Plus, don’t miss special dance performances starting at 5:30 from N’oreastern Storm Special Needs Competition Cheer Team at 5:30 p.m., followed by Feet of Fire’s spooky Halloween showcase!
Down on the bottom of the Plaza, in Municipal Parking Lot 15, don a poncho and safety googles, and take part in the 3rd Friday Pumpkin Smash, sponsored by Avery Hall Insurance. It’s a thrilling way to release pent up superhuman strength!
Be sure to stop in Angello’s Unique Gift right across the street. Plus, Acorn Market is hosting their annualPumpkin Carving and Painting Contest, complete with prizes awarded in adult, teen and youth categories!
On the Plaza, artists and crafters will line the street with local handmade items for sale. The Hayman Trio will perform on the main stage, with a special performance by Bay Brass just in time for Oktoberfest. The Salisbury Jaycees will be pouring local craft beer and wine selections.
St. Peters Episcopal Church will be hosting a drum circle and offering grilled burgers and halal chicken sandwiches, with a special program at 6:30 p.m. about global warming and the real life local heroes protecting the Eastern Shore from climate change. Plus, be sure to stop by and see 47 ABC and Delmarva's CW3’s table for fun swag from some of their hit shows like Flash, Arrow, DC Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Marvels Inhumans!
In the Gallery Building, the Salisbury Art Space will be showing “The Art of Christopher Harrington and Brad Hudson” in the Main Gallery, located on the lower level. On the Plaza level, Salisbury University Art Gallerieshosts the traveling Smithsonian exhibition “The Way We Worked”. Part of Museum on Main Street – a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and the Maryland Humanities – the exhibition traces the many changes that have affected the workforce and work environment over the past 150 years. The exhibition draws from the National Archives, as well as, the Nabb Center for Delmarva History and Culture’s rich collections, and includes spinning and weaving demos courtesy of Furnace Town Living Heritage Museum.
Don’t forget to shop this 3rd Friday! In honor of Comic Con, Corsets and Cogs is offering 20% off all goggles to complete your favorite Goth and punk costumes, plus score ten percent off gift cards right in time for the Holiday season! Stop by Season’s Best Antiques and browse their selection of comics, complete with great sales and refreshments. Sea-Renity Family Resourcesis having a Super Grand Opening Event with a Super Friend Party for the kids, plus free activities, snacks and prizes. Top the night off with “Create Your Own Cupcakes” from Cake Art, or score one of their amazing creations like a Pumpkin Spice Cupcake!
The downtown bars and restaurants are ready with live music for 3rd Friday! Roadie Joe’s Bar and Grill will have Joe Jacinto for the happy hour crowd from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., plus DJ E-State late night. Brew River will have a Friday Night Dock Party with live music by Eastwood from 6-10 p.m. and DJ Outlaw at 10 p.m. Market Street Inn will have late night jams by DJ Juan. Be sure to stop by Mojo’s to support them during Main Street construction, they will be open all night with great food specials and music by DJ Vybe.
Downtown Trolley service will start earlier at 5 p.m. in front of the Guerrieri Academic Commons and will run until 7 p.m. Service will resume later that night at 9 PM and run until 2 AM. Boarding is free with Gull Card or $1 otherwise and will bring you from Salisbury University and surrounding areas to Downtown Salisbury.
3rd Friday is a downtown economic development initiative and a project of the Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District in partnership with The City of Salisbury.
