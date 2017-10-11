Wednesday, October 11, 2017
The Annual Downtown Pocomoke Fall Festival returns on Saturday, October 14th from 11am-4pm!
Fun for the entire family! Live Entertainment, Sidewalk Vendors, Antique Car Show, Food & Drink Sales, Free Museum Admission, Pumpkin Painting, Hay Rides, Corn Pit, Horse Rides, Sidewalk Chalk, Passport to Pocomoke Game & SO MUCH MORE!
FREE Hook'd on Fishin' Program at the docks from 12-3pm. Kids can fish on the docks of the Pocomoke River. Supplies included!
Kids Costume Contest will be held onstage at 2:30pm. Register your child between 11am-2pm by the stage.
Vendor Applications Available on DowntownPocomoke.com
In the event of rain the Fall Festival will be rescheduled for the following Saturday, October 21st.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on October 11, 2017
