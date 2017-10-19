Before I get to my review of the 2017 State Of The City Address, I want to take a moment and talk about the Guerrieri Academic commons building as it was the first time I had been inside. Wow. It is the only word that came to mind.This place is amazing and the students that choose SU as their University are lucky to have such a beautiful place to study and relax.
Council President Jack Heath spoke first about how great the City Council worked together, and praised his colleagues. He also mentioned how great it is to work with Jake Day toward moving the City into the future.
Mayor Day then spoke for roughly 40 minutes and outlined the things accomplished in the past year and the vision for the next. I'm going to find the video link from my friends at pac 14 so you can hear it from the man himself. Like him or not Jake has a clear vision on how he sees our City in the future. I can see if we push toward that vision Salisbury will be an amazing place to live in. We do have problems now that need to be focused on but I'm telling you I can see this coming together and I believe in it.
1 comment:
What accomplishments has he made? Oh, yeah, we have some stupid blue reflectors on the road!
Post a Comment