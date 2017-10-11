State Of The City 2017 Address

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day invites you to join him along with members of the City Council, representatives of Salisbury University, and other distinguished guests, for the Mayor's annual State of the City Address. The event will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the communal space and auditorium of the new Guerrieri Academic Commons on the campus of Salisbury University.
The event will be immediately preceded by a reception from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Parking will be available in the lots immediately adjacent to the building, as well as the Guerrieri University Center parking lot on Dogwood Dr., and the Blackwell lot on Camden Ave.
No comments:
Post a Comment