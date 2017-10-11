Somerset County Sheriff’s Office releases latest incidents and arrests

PRINCESS ANNE – The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office posts the following incidents and arrests.
Harold, Timothy Howard 3rd of Crisfield, arrested 9-23-17 on a warrants for 2nddegree assault, and reckless endangerment. Howard was later held without bond.
Qualesha NY’Shae Lewis of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 9-23-17 for 2nddegree assault, and disorderly conduct. Lewis was later released on signature pending court actions.
Joseph Perrelim of Princess Anne , arrested 9-26-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Perrelim was later held without bond.
Robert David Hooks of Crisfield, arrested 9-29-17 on warrants for failing to appear in court. During the arrest Deputies recovered a small amount of marijuana, and suspected THC extract. Hooks was later held on bond.
Jordan Lee Johnson of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 10-2-17 for 2nddegree assault. Johnson was later released on signature pending court actions.
Victoria Nicole Arnold of Crisfield, arrested 10-2-17 on a violation of probation warrant. Arnold was later held without bond.
Angela Marie Distefano of Princess Anne, arrested 10-2-17 on a civil body attachment warrant. Distefano was later released on personal recognizance.
Hezeriah Danzelle Handy of Temple Hills Maryland, arrested 10-3-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Handy was later held on a $500.00 bond.
Harold Timothy Howard 3rd, arrested 10-3-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Howard was later held without bond.
Michael Jerome Aye of Crisfield, arrested 10-6-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Aye was later released on personal recognizance.
Kermit Lawson Jr. of Marion Station, arrested 10-6-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Lawson was later held without bond.
Robert William Handy of Crisfield, arrested 10-6-17 on a warrant for distribution of CDS. Handy was later held without bond.
Shswan Lomeek Reddick of Princess Anne, arrested 10-8-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Reddick was later held on a $500.00 bond.
Elijah Lee Wilson 3rd. of Crisfield, arrested 10-10-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Wilson was later held without bond.
