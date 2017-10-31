Somerset County Sheriff's Office reports most recent arrests

Andre Demetris Dennis of Princess Anne, arrested 10-11-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Dennis was later held without bond.
Derrick Arnold Townsend Sr. of Princess Anne, arrested 10-11-17 on a parole retake warrant. Townsend was later held, and released to ECI staff.
Michael Christopher Ward Jr. of Crisfield, arrested 10-12-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Ward was later held on bond.
Charles Richard Bethard of Salisbury, arrested 10-12-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Bethard was later held on bond.
James William Taylor Jr. of Eden, arrested 10-16-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court, and a warrant through the Crisfield Police Department for possession with the intent to distribute CDS, and possession of CDS, not marijuana. Taylor was later held without bond.
Dorthy Joann Kauffman of Crisfield, arrested 10-16-17 on a warrant for CDS possession with the intent to deliver , CDS possession, not marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kauffman was later held without bond.
Avery Antonio Spence of Princess Anne, arrested 10-17-17 on warrants for CDS possession with the intent to distribute, common nuisance, manufacture CDS, and possession of paraphernalia. Spence was later held without bond.
Tyquan Raheam Campbell of Crisfield, arrested 10-17-17 on a warrant for possession of CDS with the intent to distribute narcotics within a school zone, possession of CDS, not marijuana, and CDS distribute narcotics. Campbell was later held without bond.
Robert William Handy of Crisfield, arrested 10-17-17 on a warrant for possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, and possession of CDS, not marijuana. Handy was later held without bond.
Kenneth Martin Stachowski Jr. of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 10-21-17 for acting as a contractor without a license, failing to perform a contract, and theft over $1,000. Stachowski was later released on signature pending court actions.
Curtis Jermaine Harris of Princess Anne, arrested 10-26-17 on warrants for failing to appear in court, possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure. Harris was later held on a temporary commitment.
Linda Sue Babb of Crisfield, arrested 10-26-17 on an outstanding Worcester County warrant for failing to appear in court. Babb was later held on a $5,000 bond.
Eddie Stewart Neal of Crisfield, arrested 10-27-17 on warrants for CDs possession with the intent to distribute, and possession of CDS, not marijuana. Neal was later held without bond.
Tony Darrell Tawes of Deal Island, arrested 10-30-17 on a Wicomico County violation of probation warrant. Tawes was later turned over to the Wicomico county Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Ryan Ford of Crisfield, arrested 10-30-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Ford was later held on a $250.00 bond.
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Somerset County Sheriff's Office reports most recent arrests
Andre Demetris Dennis of Princess Anne, arrested 10-11-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Dennis was later held without bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment