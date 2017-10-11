Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

On October 8, 2017, Deputies from the Somerset Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested a Princess Anne man on warrants for 3rd Degree Sex Offense, and 2nd Degree Assault with the victim being a juvenile female. The investigation that led to the issuance of the warrants began in August and involved allegations of inappropriate touching of a female juvenile who resides in the Princess Anne area.  The suspect was Eric Healey of the Somers Place apartment s area in Princess Anne.  On the above date, Healey was held at the Somerset Co. Detention center without bond.


Posted by on

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)