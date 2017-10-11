Somerset County (MD) Sheriff's Office
Recently, Sheriff Ronnie Howard and the Somerset Co. Sheriff's Office launched a new sex offender registration and public notification website called OffenderWatch. Somerset County will now be a part of a nationwide network of over 5,000 law enforcement agencies. The new service is a citizen-friendly, easy to use website that enables citizens to search for potentially dangerous sex offenders and predators, which may be in close proximity to their homes, places of work, schools, churches and day care centers. The information is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week and is updated in real time by the Somerset Co. Sheriff's Office as offender information changes and is reported. Citizens may enter any address of interest to them and see a map and listing of all the offenders within a user defined radius (.25 miles out to 2 miles) of that address. Citizens can then register the address to be continuously monitorted by the Sheriff, who will send to them an email alerting them if an offender or predator should register an address within their specified radius of their address. Citizens can register as many addresses as they like. There is no cost. It is confidential. SHERIFF HOWARD ADVISES THAT CITIZENS HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW WHO MAY BE LIVING NEAR THEM AND WHO COULD POTENTIALLY POSE A THREAT TO THEIR FAMILIES. The purpose of this program is to lessen the anxiety of citizens by proactively alerting them should an offender/predator move within proximety to them and to provide the highest level of security and safety to all Somerset County citizens. The program also enables the Sheriff to verify that offender addresses do not violate any safety buffers that may be implemented around protected institutions in the county, such as schools, day cares and parks, and helps law enforcement schedule complaince checks for verifying information provided by offenders.
Citizens can access the OffenderWatch registry at the Somerset County Sheriff's Office sex offender search page at: http://www.sheriffalerts.com/md/somerset
