Shooting Last night In Snow hill

On October 20, 2017 at approximately 1908 hours, the Snow Hill Police Department and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a shooting/shots fired at the intersection of W. Federal Street and Ross Street in Snow Hill, Maryland 21863. Upon arrival, Officers located a victim lying along the edge of the roadway near the curb. The victim was identified as Deron Raymont Ames (25 years of age) of Snow Hill, Maryland. EMS arrived on scene and Ames was subsequently transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment where he remains in critical condition. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Worcester Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111 or call the Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous
No comments:
Post a Comment