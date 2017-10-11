⚠️CRIME ALERT⚠️
Parents around the Sharptown area need to made aware of a serious situation that occurred this morning. This morning, while two young children were waiting for the bus, they were approached by an unknown man in a pickup truck. The man started asking the children questions about school and home, and then asked if they needed a ride. After the man asked them about a ride the children ran home from the bus stop.
The only description these young children were able to give was it was a silver/maroon pickup truck with a cap on the back. The children involved are too young, and did not get a tag number or the make and model of the pick up truck.
If you have any additional information, please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.
Sharptown Possible Abduction Attempt
