Monday, October 16, 2017
Salisbury Mayor Salary Should Be Increased
At Tonight's Salisbury City Council Work Session, an increase in pay for the Mayor of the City is scheduled for discussion. Currently the Mayor receives 25,000 per year. The proposal is to increase the salary to 75,000. The City of Salisbury is in a unique position as our City Charter makes it clear we are a strong Mayor form of Government, which means the Mayor runs the show,
I have always felt that the salary at 25,000 is ridiculous. When Jim Ireton was being a part time Mayor while teaching that was acceptable. Barrie Tilghman and Jake Day especially have been full time always working Mayors. Paying someone to run the City full time barely above minimum wage is sad.
Raising the salary to 75 thousand will also encourage more people to consider running for this office. I would however offer up a solution to offset the increase in salary. We currently have 2 Deputy City Administrators, which I believe we should limit that to 1. Jake Day I can vouch for is always on the clock and is certainly deserving the salary increase for the job.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on October 16, 2017
2 comments:
$45,000 is more than generous! $75k is ridiculous. There aren't any jobs in the area that pay that much! Salaries are s*** and why should mayor profit when he's failed to bring quality jobs here? How many decent jobs have left!
Sorry but if the town had been prospering and running half way decent I would say 125K would be fine. But the shape this place is in with employment, crime, etc., 25K is too much. Just my humble opinion.
