Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Salisbury Mayor Salary Discussion Part 2
Yesterday was a big discussion day in regards to my opinion regarding a pay raise for the Mayor of the City Of Salisbury. I think the truth of the matter is, people can't get past who the Mayor is as opposed to what kind of salary they receive. In this life I can tell you, you are never going to agree with everyone on everything, I still firmly believe that by increasing the salary for the Mayor , you will encourage a larger group of people to consider running.
Many wrote in opposing this because of Jakes stance on the Winder monument. How can I the guy who started the petition against removing it, believe he should get a raise. This sort of thinking is exactly why the world is like it is. If I disagree with someone on something they should be gutted and left for dead on the side of the road. It is ok to disagree with people in life.
Do I think Jake leans toward the left? absolutely. Do I agree with everything he does? nope. Does that mean I should hate him? Does that mean the Office he holds doesn't deserve a pay raise? Ok so if you think 75 thousand is too much, I agree it would be better for it to be lower. I think having 2 Deputy City Administrators is too many if the Mayor is going to get a substantial pay raise.
It takes a vision to try to make Salisbury better for the future, and if you stand back and see the ideas Jake has proposed come to life, Salisbury would rock. If we don't take the chance on encouraging others with a vision for the City with a pay raise for the Office, then the City will stay as is forever. As someone who has lived here my entire life, and where my family is from for generations Salisbury matters to me. If I was going to offer up a solution I would recommend a 50-60 thousand area salary . That is my opinion and you are entitled to yours.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on October 17, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
5 comments:
NO Dems LOVE spending my hard earned TAX $$$ let him deal with it he KNEW what the job payed before he signed on the dotted line plus he gets a nice vk from Daddy Perdue all DEMS are is GREEDY GREEDY GREEDY.
Why would I want to give a raise to a mayor who helps cover up Salisbury crime stats JT ?.
Nice post JT and I agree 100%. Think about the office not the person....
At a little after 9AM there was either an explosion,a really bad wreck or a sonic boom.Not sure which but it shook everything.
Sorry but none of Day's visions "rock." Some dumb festival that is only going to benefit a few is a good thing? How many are going to see their wages increase because of this festival? How many will finally get to be homeowners because of this festival?
I see nothing he has ever done as a benefit. Please clue me in if I am wrong. The wifi for the plaza? How did that work out other then for the benefit of the person who provides it?
Headquarters Live? Just like everyone who is informed predicted. It failed miserably. He done nothing. Again correct me where I may be off base.
Post a Comment