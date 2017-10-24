Princess Anne Police Recent Arrests

The Princess Anne Police Department posts the following recent incidents and arrests.
On 10-20-17, the Princess Anne Police Department served Kerri Eugenia Vaughan, 52, of Princess Anne, Maryland with an outstanding District Court criminal summons. The criminal summons charged Vaughan with disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance in regards to an incident that occurred near Antioch Avenue and Beechwood Street on 10-7-17. Vaughan was subsequently released from custody upon receiving her copy of the criminal summons.
On 10-16-17, the Princess Anne Police Department served Aaron Devin Jones, 33, of Princess Anne, Maryland with an outstanding District Court arrest warrant. The arrest warrant charged Jones with assault first degree, assault second degree, reckless endangerment, and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.00 in regards to an incident that occurred at the Princess Anne Townhouses on 8-26-17. Jones was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued a temporary commitment. Jones was subsequently released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center.
