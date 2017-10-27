Pocomoke I Am Sorry

It is time I admit to a big time mistake that I got myself into several years ago, and one I'm not proud of. I always have been able to say I have regretted nothing I have done on this website. That is true except for this one item, my bashing of Pocomoke during the Firing of Kelvin Sewell.
I really didn't know Kelvin at all when he became Chief, and was introduced to him by a local law enforcement official . This person knew my interest in cold cases and Kelvin had a book out in regards to his years spent on the Baltimore City Homicide Unit which greatly interested me. I met Kelvin for lunch to get a copy of his book and enjoyed hearing about his work solving homicides.
In the background of this was my dislike for almost all Pocomoke Political figures because of connections to one person I truly dislike...Mike McDermott.
When I learned Kelvin had been fired i was pissed and immediately thought the good ol boys were at it again. However in my hatred of some elected officials at the time, I spread my net further and further until I felt I was at war with half of Pocomoke. I was wrong plain and simple.
I have talked to Bruce Morrison Mayor of Pocomoke and to Reverend Tasker recently and apologized to both for my actions in the situation. This post is to also apologize to any citizens of Pocomoke that I brought into the matter.
I just can see upon time passing that I should have been more focused on finding out everything before I jumped into the deep end of the pool, and for that I apologize to you Pocomoke from the bottom of my heart and I look forward to sharing the positive side of the beautiful town of Pocomoke.
2 comments:
I can't believe anyone was happy over the firing of former chief Sewell. Everyone thought Pocomoke had gotten a jewel with him. Many including myself purchased his book and really thought it was good and thought provoking as to why so much crime exists in minority communities.
Then when word came out he was to be let go everyone couldn't believe it at first. I felt bad for him but knew in my heart it wasn't because of racial things or because he wouldn't fire officers who filed lawsuits. I've been around long enough to see through excuses especially when one hollers racism in this day and age it is to but it bluntly a lie.
So what I did was use Google and found he had some issues while employed by Baltimore city. Well informed people know the BPD is and was a hotbed of corruption. The question then became why in the hell was he hired by PC to begin with though I do believe people can change.
Well obviously he wasn't one who was ready to change and he didn't. Hopefully he is doing well and will put all of this behind him for his own sake.
Glad you are trying to mend your reputation in Pocomoke. But some of your distain for McDermott is due, he was and is a bad person. You can not always go against your gut feeling about most situations, we understand what happened with Sewell. And McDermott included were very connected to Sewell, we all know that.
In Pocomoke now I can say that Chief Harden is doing a great job to rebuild the relationship of citizens of Pocomoke and law enforcement, but things like this take time. He is a good man.
