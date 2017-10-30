Ocean Pines Police Department Recent Arrests

The Ocean Pines Police Department has made the following arrests:
-Responding to a citizen's complaint of a suspect tampering with vehicles, the Ocean Pines Police Department located and charged:
-Christopher Kadeem Kenney, B/M, 24 years of age, of
Salisbury, MD, with: three (3) counts of Rogue & Vagabond
and three (3) counts of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle
Salisbury, MD, with: three (3) counts of Rogue & Vagabond
and three (3) counts of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle
Mr. Kenney was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was held on $3,000 bond at the Worcester County Jail.
-As the result of an investigation related to Child Pornography where the suspect was communicating with an out of state juvenile, Police charged:
-Shane Andrew Englehart, W/M, 24 years of age, of Ocean
Pines, MD, with: one (1) count of Possessing Child
Pornography, one (1) count of Publishing/ Distributing
Obscene Material, and one (1) count of Enticing a Minor to
Send Pornographic Material
Pines, MD, with: one (1) count of Possessing Child
Pornography, one (1) count of Publishing/ Distributing
Obscene Material, and one (1) count of Enticing a Minor to
Send Pornographic Material
Mr. Englehart was taken before a District Court Commissioner and is being held in the Worcester County Jail without bond.
-The Ocean Pines Police Department has made the following arrests for Driving Under the Influence/ Driving While Intoxicated, Police charged:
-Kathleen Marie Gray, W/F, 53 years of age, of Ocean Pines,
MD, arrested October 14
MD, arrested October 14
-Justin Aaron Oliver, W/M, 28 years of age, of Ocean Pines,
MD, arrested October 21
MD, arrested October 21
-Steven Ray Crocker, W/M, 50 years of age, of Pittsville, MD,
arrested October 22
arrested October 22
-Marie Elizabeth Enderle, W/F, 27 years of age, of Silver
Springs, MD, arrested October 22
Springs, MD, arrested October 22
For more information contact: Chief David C. Massey - Ocean Pines Police Department (410) 641-7747 ext. 3024
No comments:
Post a Comment