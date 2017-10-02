New Arbys By Wor Wic Coming Along Nicely

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Yes, rode past it yesterday.....looks like everything is progressing nicely!! Can't wait for it to open...Royal Farms there is great....best fried chicken, fresh coffee and clean!!! Chicken just a little pricey but love the convenience on East side!!!!
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Yes, rode past it yesterday.....looks like everything is progressing nicely!! Can't wait for it to open...Royal Farms there is great....best fried chicken, fresh coffee and clean!!! Chicken just a little pricey but love the convenience on East side!!!!
Post a Comment