My Daily Rant On Nationwide Stories

I try to stay away from posting much in regards to things happening across our Country. Lately however I have felt compelled to share my thoughts on this liberal nonsense in the media.
My particular thoughts are again on those who are paid to entertain us, who believe we really care what they think on the course our Country is headed .
When I go to see a movie or watch a tv show I don't ever think to myself "I wonder what the star thinks of global warming"
I honestly don't give a crap what they think. What if I find out my opinion is different than theirs? Am I than gonna change my views?
The importance celebrities and late night talk shows place upon themselves is ridiculous. They honestly think people tune in so we can be told what to feel.
Entertainers are supposed to make us forget about our daily lives, not tell us how to live them.
2 comments:
AMEN
EXCELLENT ARTICLE....I agree 100%!!! They think so much of themselves that it's ridiculous....all they do is spout off about stuff they have just their little snowflake ideas on......don't watch any of them.....I turn to "MeTV" and watch the old TV shows....so much more entertaining!!!!!!!
Post a Comment