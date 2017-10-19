Thursday, October 19, 2017
Maryland State Police Press Release
Obstructing and hindering, Parole retake warrant, driving without a license and driving under the
influence of alcohol
Date and Time: 10/19/2017 at 0217 hours
Location: Main Street at Route 50, Mardela Springs, MD 21837
Vehicle(s): 2003 Mitsubishi Galant
Driver/Suspect: Jeremy Jerome Johnson, 31 year old, black male, from Salisbury, MD.
Charges: Second degree assault, Resist arrest, Identity Theft, Obstructing and hindering, Parole retake
warrant, driving without a license and driving under the influence of alcohol
Disposition: Released to Wicomico County Detention Center Staff
Narrative:
On 10/19/2017 at 0217 hours, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack were
dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in the front yard of a residence on Main Street in Mardela
Springs. When the troopers arrived, they located the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle still seated
in the vehicle and was speaking with EMS personnel. When the trooper made contact with the driver,
he believed that he was possibly impaired by alcohol. After the driver refused medical treatment he
performed field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. During his arrest, the driver resisted arrest
and punched a trooper in the face before being placed in handcuffs.
The driver was charged with second degree assault, resisting arrest identity theft, obstructing
and hindering, driving without a license and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was
transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center to go before a court commissioner. While the
driver was being processed at the jail it was learned that the driver had provided a false name. The
driver provided the correct name and it was learned that he had a parole retake warrant.
