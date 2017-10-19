Thursday, October 19, 2017
Maryland State Police Press Release
Date and Time: 10/16/2017 at 1539 hours
Location: Route 50 at E. Side Road, Parsonsburg, Wicomico County, Maryland
Suspect: Andre Pierre, 60 year old black male from Salisbury, Maryland
Charges: Two counts sexual assault, two counts sexual abuse and one count of sexual misconduct
with a person with a disability.
Narrative:
On 10/16/2017 at 1539 hours, a trooper traveling on Route 50 stopped a vehicle that was
following his patrol vehicle too closely. Upon contact with the driver, it was learned the driver had an
active arrest warrant for several sexual assault crimes in Lincolnshire, Illinois. The crimes were
committed while the suspect worked as a nursing assistant at a residential home for people with
disabilities. The warrant was still active and the suspect was taken into custody and is currently being
held in the Wicomico County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Illinois. Detectives for the
Lincolnshire Police Department were contacted and flew to Salisbury to interview the suspect.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on October 19, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment