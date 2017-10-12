Thursday, October 12, 2017
It Is Time For The City Of Salisbury To Completely Divorce The County With New City Hall
If you follow the local politics of Salisbury, you have seen a great divide occur because of the lack of professionalism on the part of One Term Bob Culver. Mayor Jake Day has been pulling as many services in house as he possibly can, to avoid the Culver drama. I believe in this atmosphere that it is time the City build a modern City Hall and separate itself from the County at the Government Office Building.
Two large parcels of land are available Downtown to build this. It doesn't have to be a Taj Mahal by any means, but a nice new modern facility. This would allow the City to grow into an even more efficient organization.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on October 12, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment