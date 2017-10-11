If You Are White You Are Racist

I and most white people don't have anything against black people, it's ignorant black people and other dumb people we have an issue with. Trying to claim that it's racist to point out the facts is denying the fact what is said is true. Sometimes I honestly think black people think all white people do is starch their hoods and polish their swastikas in their down time. I don't like the violence affecting everyone black and white alike.
The Crisfield community need to work together to end this for everyone black and white alike.
No comments:
Post a Comment