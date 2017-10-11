Wednesday, October 11, 2017

If You Are White You Are Racist

Yesterday was quite the day of comment moderation after my story regarding the gang issues in somers cove housing complex in Crisfield. The majority called me a racist for my post since I was white and talking about the majority black community in the complex. Black on Black crime is the number 1 killer of black people in this Country. Is this the fault of the white people you call racist for pointing it out? This is an issue that must be discussed without automatically dismissing the white people talking about it.

I and most white people don't have anything against black people, it's ignorant black people and other dumb people we have an issue with. Trying to claim that it's racist to point out the facts is denying the fact what is said is true.  Sometimes I honestly think black people think all white people do is starch their hoods and polish their swastikas in their down time. I don't like the violence affecting everyone black and white alike.

The Crisfield community need to work together to end this for everyone black and white alike.
Posted by on

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)