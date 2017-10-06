Homicide / Crisfield Housing Authority - Somers Cove Apartments

On 6 October 2017 at approximately 0022 hours the Crisfield Police Department received several dispatched calls to the area of 130 Somers Cove Apartments (Half Circle) for shots fired. Upon their arrival officers located a black male approximately 25 years of age suffering from multiple gunshots to the upper torso lying in the parking lot adjacent to a vehicle. Investigation is continuing into this matter. Anyone with information relevant to this crime is urged to contact the Crisfield Police Department at (410)968-1323.
3 comments:
This is what happens when you allow welfare thugs on the water.
Search the whole somers cove complex bet you will find the gun along with 100 more
Will this make CNN?
