Haters Gotta Hate, Racists of Color

Racism isn’t fun. Racism is hatred, for the sole reasoning of the “victim’s” bloodline as it informs their supposed difference in skin color. But sometimes, oftentimes actually, the hater is of the same race, with only a varied, and evidently advantageous lighter shading of the same general genetic ethnicity with regard to one’s predominant phenotypical expression of race, particularly Negroid. How can someone be racist against a person of the same race? This isn’t rhetorical. I literally don’t understand.
It seems that the more relative Causasoid a black person has in their genotype, expressing a lighter shade of skin, they’re seen as the more desirable, and also less poorly regarded phenotype, within and among the black race.
Through my journeys around the Sun, I’ve been in some very diverse environments; I’ve been around. And I’m definitely not a racist. I’ve been told by black folks, even recently, that they regard me as black; I have a certain presence, even in mixed company, some call it SOUL. It’s hard to miss.
Anyway, I’ve heard white people joke about how “pasty” or pale another white person might be. And no hatred or racism is perceived on any level. It’s not even all that judgmental. Of course by definition, it's judgmental. But relatively speaking, it's devoid of malicious intent.
And I’ve also witnessed the converse of that, with blacks ripping on another black merely due to the relative difference in skin tone, or shade. In fact, these types of judgments can be quite cruel. I hope I’m not offending anyone. I’m never writing to offend anyone. But I’m like an umpire; I call ‘em like I see ‘em. And sometimes even the umpire gets judged in polarizing fashion.
It all boils down to the notion of hatred. Haters gotta hate; this is what they do. What good is a hater who’s not hating on something or someone? That question is rhetorical, as everyone knows no good comes of hating, that is, everyone except haters.
So when the race-card gets played, take a close look at the player; there’s a certain probability you’re observing a hypocrite. And there’s not much worse in this world than a hypocrite.
