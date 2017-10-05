General Winder Marker

I took the time last night to watch the Wicomico County Council meeting.
In the public comments section more accusations of racism were aimed at those of us who wish the marker to remain. James Yamakawa and his whack crew of black lives matter supporters were in attendance.
James made a point to mention me by name as in regards to the petition to keep the marker at its location. James seemed to think because I haven't spoke at the meetings or presented my petition to the Council that it was somehow not legitimate.
I want to respond to James directly here in regards to this. James you are a newcomer on this stage that you find yourself wanting to be a part of. I have put more time and effort into attending council meetings, work sessions, budget sessions etc in the many years prior to your interest in the Winder monument.
I am proud of Julie Brewington, Char Selby, Michele Bradley, Donna Ennis and others for showing up to speak against your attempts to bully the Council into a removal. I however refuse to acknowledge your group or your ideas as legitimate in any way. You and your group are what is wrong in America.
I decided being with my family member who had heart surgery was a better use of my time. The issue was already discussed and Council President Cannon has made it clear they are not going to make any recommendation for it to be removed. Your group has lost, there is nothing more to discuss. Sure you can keep going to Council meeting and berating them about being white supremacist for not removing it, but it again will make no difference.
Why don't you use your time for something more constructive like actually learning American history . Spewing hatred using pictures and slogans from the 50's and 60's shows what you truly are.
I for one am not wasting my time on Tuesday evenings to show up and sit for a 2 hour meeting to speak for 3 minutes about how I disagree with you. I appreciate my life more than that.
6 comments:
Hear Hear! Screw that racist Douche Bag who hates the white race. Now he is claiming that he isn't white, but bi-racial. What ever the Fk that means.
James Yakahomo you need to get a job and quit mooching off your wannabe "physician" wife who is the bread winner in that family. You should be ashamed of yourself as she should be ashamed of you. She has the worst ratings of any physician in Salisbury and I wouldn't let her treat my cats. I already took my kids to another Pediatricians group because of you.
Here is one thing to consider. James' wife is a doctor and James is a racist who hates white people. Would you trust your white child to a racist doctor with a racist husband? Hell NO!! Not with the nasty threats he has been putting out there.
Here is her Bio
Dr. Lisa Yamakawa MD
Pediatrics | Salisbury, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Yamakawa is a pediatrician in Salisbury, Maryland and is affiliated with Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She received her medical degree from University of Maryland School of Medicine and has been in practice between 11-20 years. She is one of 16 doctors at Peninsula Regional Medical Center who specialize in Pediatrics.
Would you put your childs life in her hands?
Here are Dr. Yamakawa's ratings and she only gets a "Fair."
Dr. Yamakawa's Performance
Trustworthiness
FAIR
Explains condition(s) well
FAIR
Answers Questions
FAIR
Time well spent
FAIR
Salisbury, MD | Sep 08, 2017
Dr. Yamakawa is the worst doctor that my Children has ever seen. I really do miss Dr. Clendenin. How did she make it to Med School because she is dumb as a clam. Her physiology is way off, I know I have a Masters Degree in Physiology. Here assessments are poor and she refuses to wash her hands. Her breath is horrific and my kids can't stand to be around her and start crying as soon as she walks in the room. She refuses to listen to what I tell her and her diagnosis has been wrong several times.
Berlin, MD | Jun 02, 2017
My child had strep throat for 2 days and was seen by "Dr. Y.". I requested that a throat culture be done after I had already seen how red my child's throat was, along with fever, inflammed tonsils, and red petichae on the roof of her mouth. Dr. Y refused to perform strep culture. She insisted it was viral. My child was drooling, couldn't swallow, so I called the office, again, and saw Dr. Celeste. He did strep culture, which was positive. Even he wasn't pleased (to say the least). Case in point.
Salisbury, MD | May 31, 2017
Missed child's diagnosis. Refused to perform throat culture. Child saw different physician in practice who accurately diagnosed patient with strep.
Was this helpful? YesNo
SALISBURY, MD | Jul 20, 2016
Horrible doctor! Likes to hear herself talk. Very condescending to patients and parents. My kids strongly dislike her. Looking for another doctor.
Flag this
Was this helpful? YesNo
Post a Comment