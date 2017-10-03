Food Lion Failures Allow Racial Intimidation

Food Lion operates the Snow Hill Road location, in Salisbury, MD, under the pervasive premise of allowing racial intimidation within the store, and customers noticing the tension are shined on with typical corporate disregard for reality.
Upon interviews with multiple employees at the location, it was disclosed that the environment is toxic with racial disharmony, and even the managers cannot do their proper managing without fear of a malcontent subordinate lashing out in some violent manner.
When I discussed this with the District manager, Pat, he implied that there was nothing he could do, as he indicated that this was simply society’s problem.
It doesn’t require gifted intuition to notice the racially tense and consequently toxic environment at this location. The employees I talked with firmly stated that there is a problem that will grow to be a bigger issue.
I did also speak with two location managers, and both were more concerned with their own egos than the actual issue I was reporting to them, as each grandstanded upon direct questioning.
Food Lion fails even at the corporate office, with grandstanding and obvious helplessness their avenues of dealing with the presented issue, and is ironically located in Salisbury, NC.
