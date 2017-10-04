Food Lion, A Calamitous Store For Sure

Food Lion Inc. has a cozy little store situated on Snow Hill Road, in Salisbury Maryland. It could be a great location; but it’s not. The managers are incompetent, especially the assistant, Cindy; she might have a cognitive deficit, compounded by an abnormal sense of ego. When any business has incompetent management at the helm, calamity should be expected.
When I was acting in my role of consumer, or customer, at this joke of a store, I noticed customer service employees, those employees interacting the most with the customers, would seem to prefer not assisting customers. They tended to be more engaged with other employees, too busy with gossip to tend to their job. We were inconveniencing the day around the place of business. I further observed appalling treatment, not only of myself, in my role, but also other people also presenting primarily Caucasoid characteristics of human form. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing with the sneering, snorting, and smacking of lips, combined with a malcontented malaise of posture, indicating utter disgust that their work entailed helping people. I couldn’t understand how these black females had maintained their positions with this display of contemptuous treatment of visitors to their store.
I’ve had lots of jobs in customer service. So I know how it goes; sometimes you’re just not feeling it, on any given day. But on numerous occasions, the obvious poor treatment by some of these employees was more than I could tolerate without raising the issue with store management. Cindy was the manager on duty this particular day. Upon explaining to Cindy the issue, the unbelievably unprofessional manner of behavior, she was in agreement, to my surprise; she understood, and this hadn’t been the first time she had heard these types of complaints. But her demeanor quickly changed when I wondered aloud why, upon her sauntering approach, she had actually stopped to pick of a small piece of paper that happened to be on the floor. Much to my surprise, she indicated that it was a “tripping hazard”. She went on a grandstanding diatribe about how it was her responsibility to keep the store safe. Realizing I was now being derailed from my complaint as her ego had been bruised by my suggestion that she was simply stalling, and that the little piece of paper should actually not be of her concern during the approach to handle a complaint conversation with a customer. I sensed a greater issue at play as she deflected my actual concerns over my presumed audacity to challenge her protecting the safety of everyone by stopping her hilarious walking stride to pick up this scrap of paper. She didn’t want to have to reprimand anyone.
I proceeded to engage other employees in interview to try and gather more information about the working environment. I was told by more than one interviewee that the store was ripe with intimidation, by black employees against white management, and that Cindy, the assistant store manager was definitely scared of having to do any actual managing of personnel due to the racial identities of her subordinates. The journalist in me was chomping at the bit to engage this story of a store. How could this type of working environment be allowed to continue to exist as toxic as it seemed to be?
The answer to that query was uncovered in a lengthy conversation with the district honcho, Pat Miles; he simply believed that this store was a microcosm of society. And there was likely little he could do, even if what I had noticed were true. But he sure was at ease with offering obsequious flattery when he surmised that I am a writer, with my journalist’s instincts tingling at the notion of roasting a corporate calamity.
So there you have it; management’s hands were tied with the ropes of society, as those same hands were held high, raised to the sky, as the store is being held hostage by toxicity in the workplace. The assistant manager knew of the problem, but erred on the side of egotism, rather than address my concerns. And her boss of bosses, Miles, dismissed this as a nonissue. But I assure you, there’s a problem at Food Lion on Snow Hill Road.
No comments:
Post a Comment