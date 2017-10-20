Explaining My Support For Beau Oglesby For Judge

After my post this week showing my support for Beau Oglesby many thought I had lost my damn mind after years of criticism him. Look this is about putting aside differences for the betterment of the State Of Maryland. Every candidate sent to the Governor for this selection process is a quality legal mind and would make a great judge. I however see that Governor Hogan is selecting younger States Attorneys to fill the open seats in a brilliant move on his part. These judges have 15 year terms, and knowing the way Maryland could go back Liberal at any time, putting younger candidates in these open spots solidifies a lengthy period of a Conservative Governor's picks.
No comments:
Post a Comment