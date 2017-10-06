He is in custody
City of Salisbury, Maryland
⚠️POLICE ALERT⚠️
ESCAPED INMATE
Seen seen in the area of the Holly Center/Marley Manor
Salisbury Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, and Maryland State Police dispatched to respond. Not very many details are known at this time. Police are searching for a white male possibly wearing a jumpsuit who wears a ponytail and has tattoos all over his face. If you spot anything suspicious, call 911. Please share.
Escaped Inmate Near Holly Center Captured
He is in custody
