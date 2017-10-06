Friday, October 6, 2017

Escaped Inmate Near Holly Center Captured

He is in custody

Seen seen in the area of the Holly Center/Marley Manor

Salisbury Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, and Maryland State Police dispatched to respond. Not very many details are known at this time. Police are searching for a white male possibly wearing a jumpsuit who wears a ponytail and has tattoos all over his face. If you spot anything suspicious, call 911. Please share.

• Expect lane closures, slow down, move over, and use caution in the area.
• Plan an alternate route if possible.
• Additional information will be posted if appropriate.
• Wicomico First Alert makes every effort to post accurate information, but we cannot feasibly confirm incidents, information is subject to change.


