Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Crisfield Somers Cove Gang Problems
Murders, Drugs, Arsons, Property Destruction, this isn't New York I'm talking about. This my friends is Crisfield and in particular the somers cove government assisted housing complex. The Crisfield Housing Authority ultimately needs to step in and weed out all of the issues that plague this place. There are people thousands of dollars behind in rent who even if evicted will just move in with someone else in the projects and pay less rent. The Government assistance being received is paying for drug habits.
A lifetime of crime and drugs has just brought forward multi generational career criminals. Let me be clear not everyone in the projects are an issue, but most turn a blind eye to the drugs as the people always knows snitches get stitches. It has come to my attention that the Crips and Bloods have groups in the complex now, and some of this outburst of crime is initiation .
Crisfield needs to ban together right now and fight back against these thugs who are destroying this great small community. They are domestic terrorist, and if they make people afraid to speak out they have already won. The Crisfield Police, The Maryland State Police and Somerset County Sheriff's Department are all willing and able to tackle this issue but they need the eyes of the community to make a difference, Call them and report any suspicious drug deals, crimes etc. If you don't feel comfortable doing that then leave an anonymous comment here and I will pass it to the appropriate agency.
410) 968-1323 Crisfield Police
410.651.9225 Somerset Sheriff
410) 651-3101 Princess Anne Barrack MSP
