CRISFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE

Relevant to the Homicide of Mark Laquan Smith which occurred in the Somers Cove Apartments / Crisfield Housing Authority on 10/6/2017, the Crisfield Police Department is asking the public to please come forward with information regarding the shooting. Investigation reveals that several individuals observed this shooting. The victim in this incident was shot at least 14 times, a quantity of narcotics, money and a revolver were laying adjacent to the victim and recovered by the Crisfield Police Department. Again, anyone with information regarding this Homicide is urged to call the Crisfield Police Department at (410) 968-1323. Investigation is continuing.
1 comment:
I thought black lives matter. Guess that is only for the fraction of homicides against blacks by police or white people. It's ok for blacks to kill each other.
