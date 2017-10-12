Thursday, October 12, 2017
Crisfield Housing Authority Deserves Most Of Blame
If there has been one constant that has come from this recent outbreak in violence in Crisfield, is the outrage felt toward the Crisfield Housing Authority for not doing more to weed out the problem tenants.
There are people living in this complex paying less than 50 dollars a month who are subletting for 200 making a profit off of the taxpayers. Tenants who are thousands of dollars behind in rent and yet still are able to stay. This is a major problem that someone needs to fix asap. The Crisfield Mayor and Council need to insist something be done, since way too much time and resources are being spent in one area of the town.
This place had a chance to right itself after Sandy hit, and instead has gotten even worse. The good people who actually need a place to live should be outraged that drug dealers and gangs have taken hold and keeping them from affordable housing.
Please residents of Crisfield contact your Council and Mayor and demand something be done
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on October 12, 2017
5 comments:
Lets pray that another big storm come through with all surviving and wash this baby breeding nesting ground away in the Chesapeake. What ever is left, level it and grow a algodon field.
AMEN TO THAT THEY JUST KEEP TURNING THERE HEAD AND LETTING IT SLIDE IF SOME OF THE ONES THAT ARE SUPPOSE TO BE RUNNING IT ARENT ALSO TAKING KIC BACKS OR ARE ALSO AS INVOLVED AS THE ONES THEY ARE LETTING GET AWAY WITH SHIT,, GOD KNOWS THERES NO WAY THEY AN SAY THEY DIDNT KNOW WHATS GOING ON...
If you white crackers ads mother fuckers could live like that u would
If another big storm does come, hopefully it’ll hit your house first. Smh
That place is a dump!!!
