An epidemic that is happening across the nation has struck Crisfield especially hard recently. Crisfield Police have a scheduled meeting with the public to get input on what they can do to help fight the heroin outbreak.
In the past few days many in the community have spoke vocally about the issue, one of those was Billie Chandler owner of the Pizza Shoppe.
Billie was interviewed on wboc recently regarding this very matter. If you haven't heard the news from Monday morning the Pizza Shoppe burned.
There was also a vehicle burned on the street behind the Pizza Shoppe that allegedly belonged to someone that may have had issues with local dealers as well.
The working theory is that these arsons were the work of higher up drug dealers trying to send a message to the community regarding staying out of their business.
It is important the community stand together and report any crimes and possible drug deals to the police so we can combat these thugs.
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Crisfield Fires Believed To Be Retaliatory
The word going around that a dealer they call Woody from princess anne that supplies a couple of the Crisfield dealers had the message sent
