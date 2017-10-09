Billie Chandler Perseveres

After arsonist set the Pizza Shoppe on fire last week, many wondered if Billie would be able to come back.
Let me tell you what most people don't realize is Billie had a wedding to cater and had already paid to set up at the Celtic festival this weekend. As you can see in the photo Billie isn't backing down as she set up at the festival and catered the wedding in Marion.
