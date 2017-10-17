Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Beau Oglesby Best Choice For New Worcester County Judge
Jeffrey Burton Cropper, David Charles Gaskill, Mary Margaret Kent, Beau Hendrick Oglesby and
Regan James Reno Smith were the names sent to the Governor for consideration. Beau is the perfect fit for what Gov Hogan is looking for, young conservative prosecutors who will easily do their 15 year term. I like that Beau has been diligent at putting criminals behind bars , and having a good relationship with local law enforcement agencies. Let us hope Gov Hogan continues the good picks and selects Beau as the new Circuit County Judge
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on October 17, 2017
