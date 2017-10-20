Arrest Made In UMES Murder

Suspect Arrested And Charged In Murder At Eastern Shore UniversityOctober 20, 2017
(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – A Maryland State Police homicide investigation has led to the indictment and arrest today of a Baltimore man for the murder of an Eastern Shore university student more than four years ago.
The suspect is identified as Davonta M. Braxton, 25, of Baltimore, Md. Braxton was arrested about 10:30 a.m. today on the campus of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He has been charged on an indictment from a Somerset County Grand Jury with second degree murder, manslaughter, first degree assault and second degree assault. He has been taken to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack for processing and will later be transported to the Somerset County Detention Center to await his initial appearance before a court commissioner.
Braxton is charged in connection with the murder of Edmond St. Clair, 21, who was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Braxton has been a student at the university intermittently, but is not currently enrolled there, according to school records.
At about 9:00 p.m. on February 16, 2013, St. Clair was a passenger in a car traveling across the University of Maryland Eastern Shore campus. Not far from the Student Services Center, St. Clair and those he was traveling with encountered several people who were walking in the street.
The investigation revealed St. Clair got out of the car and an altercation occurred, during which he was stabbed in the upper torso. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
During a search of the area near the crime scene, State Police investigators and crime scene technicians recovered a folding knife. The knife was examined at the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory. Evidence was found on the knife that positively connected it to the murder of St. Clair. Also found on the knife was DNA evidence from an unknown contributor.
Through their ongoing investigation of this murder, Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators were able to identify Braxton as a possible suspect. A search warrant was obtained and DNA was obtained from Braxton. Scientists at the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division Laboratory determined the DNA evidence found on the knife was a positive match with the suspect’s DNA.
Evidence developed in this investigation was presented by the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office to a Grand Jury. The presentation resulted in the criminal indictment.
Investigative assistance was provided to the State Police Homicide Unit by the Somerset County Narcotics Task Force, the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Police Department. Troopers and criminal investigators from the State Police Princess Anne Barrack also provided assistance, as did members of the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators also thank officials from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore for their cooperation and assistance throughout the investigation.
CONTACT: Greg Shipley – Office of Media Communications – 410-653-4236
Friday, October 20, 2017
Arrest Made In UMES Murder
Suspect Arrested And Charged In Murder At Eastern Shore UniversityOctober 20, 2017
3 comments:
Finally!
They finally got him. I wonder if he committed another crime that caused his DNA to be sampled, causing a positive hit on the murder case.
I was thinking about this case a few days ago. I am so glad someone has finally been arrested.
Post a Comment