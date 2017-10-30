On 10/29/2017 at approximately 12:59 a.m. a Trooper from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the area of south bound RT 13 and Peggy Neck Rd.
While speaking with the two occupants, the Trooper observed them to be very nervous and called for additional units to assist with the traffic stop. While waiting for backup the Trooper observed the passenger throw a small white bundle out of the window. The object was located and found to be 100 wax folds of suspected Heroin. A subsequent search of the occupants revealed them to have $1268 in cash and the passenger to have a loaded Beretta 9mm handgun in his pants with an obliterated serial number.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as James Sang Nguyen, 19 years old and the passenger identified as Javar Lamonte Camper, 18 years old, both men from Cambridge, Maryland. Both men were arrested and transported to the Somerset County Commissioner’s Office and held without bond.
Monday, October 30, 2017
100 Doses of Heroin and Handgun Seized During Traffic Stop October 30, 2017
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on October 30, 2017
