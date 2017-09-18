WCSO CID Press Release 

Incident: Possession with the intent to distribute CDS, Firearms offenses
Date of Incident: September 15, 2017
Location: 1100 block of Nokomis Ave Salisbury, MD
Suspect:
- Zachary Marcellus Herbert, 23 years old, Salisbury, MD
- Lebraun Anthony Brooks, 32 years old, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On September 15, 2017, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT) concluded an investigation into controlled dangerous substances by executing a search and seizure warrant. The Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (SERT), along with CAT and members of the Criminal Investigative Division (CID) executed the warrant in the 1100 block of Nokomis Ave Salisbury, Maryland. One occupant of the residence, Zachary Herbert, attempted to flee during the execution of the warrant, but was apprehended by Deputies. Another subject, identified as Lebraun Brooks, was taking into custody inside of the residence. Deputies conducted a detailed search of the residence in accordance with the Search and Seizure Warrant revealed the following:
- (2) handguns
- (1) shotgun
- Ammunition
- 74 grams of cocaine in (56) individually wrapped bags
- 67 Oxycodone pills in (8) individual bags
- 6.9 grams of crack cocaine
- (2) digital scales
- Packaging materials
Charges: Possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute, Possession of firearms by person prohibited, Possession of firearms during a drug trafficking crime, Possession of CDS, and related charges
