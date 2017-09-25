Monday, September 25, 2017

Tune Into WBOC At 6pm

My interview in regards to the chalk attack on Winder will be on
Anonymous said...

Johnathan,

There's a special county council meeting tomorrow AM that will be covered by PAC14. Please speak up at the meeting during public comments. Apparently Culver does not want to prosecute the perpetrators.

September 25, 2017 at 5:19 PM
Anonymous said...

"Chalk attack"....ROFLMFAO.

September 25, 2017 at 6:06 PM

