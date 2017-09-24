Jackie Granger ( Thornton Crowe) is listed as a contractor for the County at the price of 1,000 dollars a week to take pictures. Bob Culver has wasted more tax dollars as a supposed conservative then you can even imagine. Jackie also takes the time to trash the people in the GOB by posting as her alter ego all the while getting paid to do so by County taxpayers. Bobs son and daughter also given cushy jobs along with Jennifer Albero all at the taxpayer expense.
Times running out Bob and all of your cronies are gonna be sent packing.
Sunday, September 24, 2017
Thornton Crowe Making 1,000 Week Taking Pictures For County
Jackie Granger ( Thornton Crowe) is listed as a contractor for the County at the price of 1,000 dollars a week to take pictures. Bob Culver has wasted more tax dollars as a supposed conservative then you can even imagine. Jackie also takes the time to trash the people in the GOB by posting as her alter ego all the while getting paid to do so by County taxpayers. Bobs son and daughter also given cushy jobs along with Jennifer Albero all at the taxpayer expense.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on September 24, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
She also writes posts and many comments that appear on the A-holes blog bashing Jake Day, John Cannon and others on Culver's enemies list, including the County Council (except John Hall), and is running the PR and media BS for Bobbyboi's campaign and attempt to get a big pay raise if he is reelected.
Her efforts on behalf of Culver and Station 13 were a disaster, and her posts and comments are mostly misrepresentations or falsehoods.
Post a Comment