The Star-Spangled Banner Should Be Sacred To All Americans
As this Countries Divide furthers between us who know right from wrong and those who don't, it is time we understand that the flag that flies over this Country and the National Anthem that comes with it are sacred and should never be brought into politically protests. The old saying is you don't shit where you eat is the most true statement ever made. The people who kneel for our Anthem disrespect this Country and the men and women who have served our Country and sacrificed their lives for these very same crybabies to have all the gifts and opportunities to succeed in the sport of their choice.
This entire stupid movement is based off a lie that somehow white police officers across the Country are deliberately targeting and killing innocent black people like a sport. There are around 1 million police officers protecting us in this Country and to try to take the few examples of bad apples to paint all cops like that is beyond ridiculous. To add to that these very Officers are the ones who stand on the fields and protect these millionaires from harm. If I was the Police I would walk the hell out and say fend for yourselves assholes.
If you support our Law Enforcement and Military then you should boycott the NFL indefinitely and refuse to spend one penny on these idiots.
