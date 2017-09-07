Station 13 Admits Breaking Law

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Why was it necessary to drive a huge firetruck to the meeting?Couldn't they have come in a small vehicle?
Oh hope FAKE NEWS A$$BURROW GETS THIS.....he is running Day down as liar over the tickets.....if they were parked illegally they deserve the ticket. Stalag 13 is NOT a registered FD therefore their apparatus can not be either!!!!
Funny, there were complaints about it that night. Actually, the fire guys said it was an immature and ignorant act by Salisbury and also said Strausburg said he'd take care of the tickets.
Irony-ripping the SFD every chance you get about using fire engines and trucks for non-emergency purposes claiming they should use a utility vehicle and then getting ticketed while using your own fire engine for non emergency use when you could have used a utility vehicle.
NO PARKING......what the hell does it mean?????? I want to know so when I utilize that space for parking I want the City or County to take back my ticket!!!!! Bunch of retards must not be able to read......
Post a Comment
5 comments:
Why was it necessary to drive a huge firetruck to the meeting?
Couldn't they have come in a small vehicle?
Oh hope FAKE NEWS A$$BURROW GETS THIS.....he is running Day down as liar over the tickets.....if they were parked illegally they deserve the ticket. Stalag 13 is NOT a registered FD therefore their apparatus can not be either!!!!
Funny, there were complaints about it that night. Actually, the fire guys said it was an immature and ignorant act by Salisbury and also said Strausburg said he'd take care of the tickets.
Irony-ripping the SFD every chance you get about using fire engines and trucks for non-emergency purposes claiming they should use a utility vehicle and then getting ticketed while using your own fire engine for non emergency use when you could have used a utility vehicle.
NO PARKING......what the hell does it mean?????? I want to know so when I utilize that space for parking I want the City or County to take back my ticket!!!!! Bunch of retards must not be able to read......
Post a Comment