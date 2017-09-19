Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Sarah Foxwell tragedy Shown On Crime Watch Daily
Wish they had taken tie to mention the other monster Joe Albero who targeted and harassed this family like no other. But have added the press conference speech from the family at bottom so the world sees what a piece of trash he is.
4 comments:
It is almost Scary, (Stalker Scary), that he would still post about this family and not just leave them alone! Especially leaving out the last video just shows his guilt, and at the same time, his addiction to them! CRAZY
Yes the angry spewing idiot is on a rage today. Read his rants - listen to the videos. Almost every one of his statements can be proven wrong. Expect his problem is Crime Watch Daily did not interview him personally. I remember back when this happened I thought Leggs and Albero looked alike. That video with Leggs picture brought that memory back today.
if albero had kept his mouth shut, that monster would have been executed. he spoiled the case with all his crap.
