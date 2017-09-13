Salisbury Hires Caroline O'Hare as Local Manager for the Salisbury Festival

September 13, 2017
City Names Local Manager for National Folk Festival 2018-2020
Salisbury – Mayor Jake Day is pleased to announce that the City has chosen Caroline O’Hare as Salisbury’s Local Manager for the National Folk Festival. Caroline was selected from a field of over a dozen candidates who applied for the position.
Caroline O'Hare - Salisbury's National Folk Festival Local Manager
After moving to Salisbury, Caroline was employed as the Administrative Head of Wicomico Day School. In addition to supervising the daily activities of staff and students, she facilitated the overhaul and updating of the school’s communication platforms, and developed and implemented marketing strategies for the school. As Administrative Head, Caroline was the liaison between parents and faculty, and oversaw the school’s multiple fundraisers and events.
As Salisbury’s Local Manager for the National Folk Festival, Caroline will be the City’s direct line to the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) to ensure that the Festival is a remarkable success for the entirety of its three-year residency in Salisbury. With myriad essential tasks which require constant oversight, the position demands that the Manager serve in multiple capacities, switching gears frequently, all while maintaining a sharp eye for detail. In addition to representing the festival, writing grants, and communicating with media outlets, Caroline will supervise the marketing of the festival and will work with the City, the NCTA, and the Festival’s Executive Committee to create fundraising materials.
“I am so excited to welcome Caroline as our Local Manager for this festival that will be unlike anything Salisbury has ever experienced,” said Mayor Day. “The National Folk Festival will bring a very large, very diverse offering of music, folk art, food, traditional crafts, and much more to Salisbury over the next three years. Managing such a large event takes a unique skillset, and Caroline’s wealth of knowledge and experience make her an invaluable asset to the City team.“
First held in 1934, the National Folk Festival is the oldest multicultural festival of traditional arts in the nation, and has been produced from its inception by the National Council for the Traditional Arts. It is a traveling festival produced in partnership with communities around the country. The National Folk Festival’s three-year stay in each host city is intended to lay the groundwork for sustainable, locally-produced festivals and events that continue after the National moves on. To date, the National has been presented in 26 cities. Musicians and craftspeople from every state in the Union and most U.S. territories have participated in this “moveable feast of deeply traditional folk arts.” Presented to audiences free of charge over a three-day period, National Folk Festivals since 1987 have had audiences upwards of 175,000. Salisbury, Maryland will be the home of the National Folk Festival from 2018 – 2020.
