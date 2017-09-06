Salisbury City Council Cracks Whip On Failing Rivers Edge

Yesterday at the Salisbury City Council work session the residents of rivers edge spoke up regarding their mistreatment at the hands of the manager Courtney Deason and the owners Habitat America/Osprey.
A random inspection at rivers edge showed 14 out of 18 apartments had failed their inspections. This is beyond pathetic considering that place is taxpayer funded and relatively new.
The demeanor and attitude of the manager Courtney Deason was also pointed out in regards to her lack of doing her job and keeping the place up to standards.
At least one good thing came of the meeting and that was Courtney Deason has been removed as manager at the property, and the owners plan on making all of this right with the residents.
This is the second property that has rid itself of Courtney's management . The last was island club who left habitat completely due to the handling of that property.
