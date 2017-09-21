Rivers Edge And Courtney Deason ;The Inspection Documents Reveal Extent Of Neglect Due To Poor Management

• Lack of maintenance
• Maintenance not happening in a timely manor
• Misc. Code Violations
• Plumbing issues and leaks
• Rude/unprofessional front office practices
• Common areas/art rooms not being available to the artists
After going to this meeting and hearing some of the issues present, the Housing and Community Development Department (HCDD) sent Code Enforcement Officers to inspect the property on Thursday, August 31st. The following violations were found throughout the eighteen apartments inspected. Four apartments claimed no issues.
• Air filters not being replaced, or not present at all
• Leak in top floor apartment when it rains, leaking into smoke detector outlet
• Electrical outlets not working
• Smoke detector batteries need replaced (10’ ceilings)
• Washers don’t all have leak trays, presenting possible future leaks
• Burners on stove tops not working at all or not properly working
• Cracks in ceiling drywall, some showing discoloration from water
• Missing weather stripping in exterior doors
• Bathrooms not impervious to water/need caulking around tubs
• Refrigerator leaking from condensation, building up ice in freezer, had broken seal
• Mildew on ceilings in bathrooms (10’ ceilings)
• Garbage disposals not working or not working properly
• Hinges on interior doors not functioning properly
• Closet shelving falling when put to use
• Broken light fixture on exterior hallway in apt building 660, 2nd floor
Some other thoughts and concerns noted from the meeting and inspection are as followed;
• Not a significant amount of maintenance staff
• All hot water heaters and HVAC units are in a locked closet in each unit. Keys should be left on site in a knox box in case of emergency leaks or other issues during the off hour times
• The tenants responsibilities and fees for maintenance should be clearly listed
• The City of Salisbury HCDD should be informed of issues taking place that will take longer than two weeks to fix by onsite maintenance or any job that has to be outsourced
Why Habitat America keeps a person employed who runs a complex in the ground like this, but also cost them Island Club is beyond me . Read the complaints online of any of the apartment review sites for both island club and runaway bay. This is just a sample
